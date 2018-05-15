See All ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star David Labrava’s Loving Family Photos

Sons of Anarchy star David Labrava has shared a number of loving family photos in the wake of his teenage son’s death.

On May 10, Labrava shared the unfortunate news that his son Tycho had passed away.

According to social media posts by the actor, Tycho took his own life at the age of 16 after suffering from depression. Labarava wrote in an Instagram post that the family did not realize Tycho was dealing with depression “because he was a happy young kid.”

Labrava shared many photos of his son with the sad announcement and we have collected those photos below.

Family Photo #1

This is my Boy Tycho. He took his life at 16. He suffered from depression that no one could see. Communicate with your loved ones. I am broken pic.twitter.com/9nkAAA70MS — David Labrava (@davidlabrava) May 10, 2018

“This is my Boy Tycho. He took his life at 16. He suffered from depression that no one could see,” Labrava wrote in the first Twitter post announcing Tycho’s passing.

“Communicate with your loved ones. I am broken,” his message continued.

Family Photo #2

Another photo that Labrava shared featured his family posing in front on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California.

In a follow-up tweet, Labrava wrote, “Thank you everyone for the [condolences.] Tears wont stop coming, ever.”

Family Photo #3

One of the other photos that Labrava shared fetured a more close-up look at the family, and was captioned, “FlyHighTYCHO R.I.P.”

“Depression is a silent killer. Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem. Unfortunately we can’t always see that. Rest In Peace. Fly High TYCHO. I will see you on the other side,” he wrote in a previous tweet.

Labrava and Tycho #1

Over on Instagram, Labrava shared some photos as well.

“Never in a million tears would I think I would be posting this. This is my boy Tycho. He took his life a couple of days ago at 16 years old,” he wrote in one one of the posts.

Labrava and Tycho #2

Among the photos that Labrava has shared, some have featured the entire family, and some have featured just the actor and his son.

“Communicate with your loved ones, there might not be any signs. Cherish them,” Labrava pleaded with his fans and followers in one of the posts.

Tycho with Sons of Anarchy Cast Members

In addition to all the family photos, Labrava also shared an old photo of Tycho with a couple of other Sons of Anarchy stars.

The above photo shows a young Tycho posing with Kim Coates and Theo Rossi, who both co-stared with Labrava on the hit series.

FlyHighTYCHO GoFundMe

Not long after announcing Tycho’s passing, Labrava shared a link to a GoFundMe campaign that was set up in Tycho’s name, as that was reportedly the teen’s last wish.

“100% of your donations will join Tycho’s and go to a depression and bipolar organization,” a description on the GoFundme page reads.

Labrava and Chester Bennington

Such a sad day. Another day the music died. #RestInPeaceChester pic.twitter.com/7u2Xre3trS — David Labrava (@davidlabrava) July 20, 2017

Notably, Labrava also once shared a photo of himself posing with late-Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington.

As has been widely reported, Bennington also took his own life after reportedly suffering from mental health issues.