Secret Meaning Behind Meghan Markle’s New Ring Revealed

Two years after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, then just dating in the public eye, traveled to Botswana, the special meaning behind Meghan Markle‘s ring has been revealed. During the 2017 trip, the now officially-minted British Royal donned a “Hand of Fatima” thumb ring amid a myriad of others as she embraced an elephant trunk.

The 4KT rose gold design created by Turkish brand Kismet by Milka, according to the Daily Mail, “features a hamsa – an ancient symbol that is made up of an open hand with an eye embedded in the palm.” The symbol, also known as the Hand of Fatima in Islam, the Hand of Miriam in Judaism, and also the Hand of God, is regarded as a symbol of protection. Some religions also view it as a symbol of health, happiness, peace, and prosperity.

Along with the Botswana trip, which came months before she and Harry announced their engagement, Markle also wore the ring during a visit to the Royal Variety Charity’s nursing home in Twickenham in December of 2018. The ring was thrust into the spotlight earlier this month after the couple celebrated World Elephant Day by reflecting on their conservation trip. Taking to their official Instagram account, Royal Sussex, the couple shared a gallery of images from the 2017 journey.

“Today is [World Elephant Day],” the post began in part. “Two years ago on World Elephant Day, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Dr Chase to help in this conservation effort.”

“‘Today is a day to honor and celebrate the majestic elephant and to make a strong stand for conserving and protecting one of the world’s most beloved animals. elephants are intelligent, sentient beings capable of emotions from joy to grief,’” it continued with a quote from Dr. Mike Chase, who works for EWB. “They are ‘environmental engineers,’ a key-stone umbrella species, and the fight to save them is in effect, a fight to save entire ecosystems and all wildlife.’”

“Today elephants are facing many challenges; habitat loss and competition for resources creates conflict with humans, climate change and fires destroy much needed resources and poaching for the demand of ivory makes elephants bigger targets than ever,’” it continued before explained EWB’s continued efforts to aid elephant conservation.

Since that trip, Markel has certainly been gifted with happiness. Along with marrying Harry in May of 2019, the couple welcomed their first child together, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6.