Sean Penn's Joe Biden Endorsement Has Twitter Talking
Sean Penn tweeted a ringing endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday, and it is still stirring up conversation on Twitter. The actor wrote that he has been "ambivalent" about Biden up until this week, when he heard Biden talk in detail about how he would handle the coronavirus pandemic. Followers on both ends of the political spectrum are still registering their surprise at this turn.
Penn's praise for Biden was tied specifically to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to Penn's personal experience helping with the response. The actor's nonprofit organization, Community Organized Relief Effort — C.O.R.E. — has been helping to equip testing sites around the Los Angeles area since March. He wrote: "I've been working test sites since day one. Talking to Fauci & all the top scientists." He believes Biden's plan is "EVERYTHING that will get America back to work and FLOURISHING."
Just heard Biden on Covid strategy. He’s dead-on. I’ve been working test sites since day one. Talking to Fauci & all the top scientists. It’s EVERYTHING that will get America back to work and FLOURISHING. I’d been ambivalent about Biden. My ambivalence is gone. Biden for America.— Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) October 23, 2020
"I'd been ambivalent about Biden. My ambivalence is gone. Biden for America," he concluded.
Some fans felt the same way, remarking that they had been come across their own reasons to get more enthusiastic about Biden. Others fired back at Penn, trying to sway him to support President Donald Trump instead.
Either way, Penn's foray into politics had social media chattering on Saturday. Here is a look at how fans responded.
Thanks
Sean, thank you SINCERELY for all of the work you’ve done. What an inspiration, what a way to step up.— Barbara O'Toole (@barbaraot) October 23, 2020
Thank you for all your work! I can’t wait to not be unemployed, able to go out, able to see my kids- so tired of this disaster as a result of YaRUMP!— Purcelda 🇺🇸🌊💙 (@ThePurcelda) October 23, 2020
Many followers thanked Penn personally for his work in and around L.A. C.O.R.E. previously helped with international disasters like the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, but this spring they shifted their focus to domestic needs.prevnext
Doubt
In what world do the top scientist and virologist meet with Sean penn and include him in decision making?— Mark dashark (@mlivorsi22) October 24, 2020
Some fans doubted Penn's claim that he had talked to Fauci and other scientists, at least personally. To be fair, his work with C.O.R.E. could have put him in contact with public health officials, if only to coordinate the response.prevnext
Trump's Diagnosis
Sean Penn is voting for the guy who listens to experts, not the guy who contracted the virus because he thinks of himself as an expert. https://t.co/jAJPbysXkH— Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) October 24, 2020
As far as some users were concerned, Trump had forfeited any right to weigh in on the coronavirus pandemic when he contracted it himself. They noted that Biden has consistently heeded the advice of scientists.prevnext
Official
I have so much respect & gratitude for @SeanPenn for the amazing work he’s doing to facilitate COVID testing through his nonprofit @CoreResponse. Even more now that he’s endorsing #BidenHarris2020 !! 🙏🙏🙏— Snowden Bishop (@SnowdenBishop) October 24, 2020
👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻https://t.co/RvAso0sEqk https://t.co/tuM9AYPJwg
Thanks for doing the real work present leadership refuses to do . https://t.co/Zc2zK3M34I— Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) October 24, 2020
Many of Penn's followers had already assumed he was voting for Biden, but they appreciated him making the endorsement official. To them, this was just another part of his work to combat the pandemic.prevnext
Exaggeration
Alert Dr Sean Penn knows all!— King New Jersey (@King_NewJersey) October 24, 2020
Blame it on President Trump again! Orange man bad right Sean Penn. I blame it on you and miss-information
I guess Covid 19 will be go away & no more if Joe Biden wins? @SeanPenn #Trump2020 @realDonaldTrump #Trump https://t.co/AieGX5NL0o
On the other hand, some users thought that Penn was dangerously exaggerating how much a Biden policy would impact the coronavirus pandemic.prevnext
Other Stars
Damn straight. Vote blue all the way down the ticket. https://t.co/cddPtznY23— Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) October 24, 2020
Other celebrities responded to Penn's tweet with their own endorsements, including actor Vincent D'Onofrio.prevnext
Changing Minds
Damn it. I already casted my vote for President Trump but if I knew a washed up actor was voting for Biden, I would have voted for Biden. Now, what am I going to do? 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/cnlIPnITSv— Dakota Proud Russian Bot #CULT45 Member 🇺🇸 (@DakotaS70328403) October 24, 2020
Finally, people on both sides of the political spectrum pointed out how unlikely it is for anyone to change their minds at this point in an election, especially when so many Americans have voted early. They questioned what Penn's endorsement could accomplish this late in the game.prev