Sean Penn's Joe Biden Endorsement Has Twitter Talking

Sean Penn tweeted a ringing endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday, and it is still stirring up conversation on Twitter. The actor wrote that he has been "ambivalent" about Biden up until this week, when he heard Biden talk in detail about how he would handle the coronavirus pandemic. Followers on both ends of the political spectrum are still registering their surprise at this turn.

Penn's praise for Biden was tied specifically to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to Penn's personal experience helping with the response. The actor's nonprofit organization, Community Organized Relief Effort — C.O.R.E. — has been helping to equip testing sites around the Los Angeles area since March. He wrote: "I've been working test sites since day one. Talking to Fauci & all the top scientists." He believes Biden's plan is "EVERYTHING that will get America back to work and FLOURISHING."

Just heard Biden on Covid strategy. He’s dead-on. I’ve been working test sites since day one. Talking to Fauci & all the top scientists. It’s EVERYTHING that will get America back to work and FLOURISHING. I’d been ambivalent about Biden. My ambivalence is gone. Biden for America. — Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) October 23, 2020

"I'd been ambivalent about Biden. My ambivalence is gone. Biden for America," he concluded.

Some fans felt the same way, remarking that they had been come across their own reasons to get more enthusiastic about Biden. Others fired back at Penn, trying to sway him to support President Donald Trump instead.

Either way, Penn's foray into politics had social media chattering on Saturday. Here is a look at how fans responded.