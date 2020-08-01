Sean Penn Secretly Marries 28-Year-Old Actress Leila George

✖

Actor Sean Penn and his longtime girlfriend, Leila George, have married. The news was announced by their friend, Irena Medavoy, wife of producer Mike Medavoy, on Instagram Friday. Penn, 59, and George, 28, dated for four years. This is Penn's third marriage, as he was previously married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989 and Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010.

Medavoy shared a collection of older photos of the two, along with a picture that appears to show their wedding rings. "We are so happy for [George and Penn] getting married. We love you," Medavoy wrote. "Thank you for being like family a son to Mike we are over the moon to find your soul mate true partner [CORE Response] true love that also changes the world for better." Medavoy tagged CORE Response, an initiative Penn set up to operate coronavirus testing sites across the U.S.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IRENA MEDAVOY (@irenamedavoy) on Jul 31, 2020 at 1:46pm PDT

"You are meant to be together God Bless you both and the family you have joined. Introducing the Penns' [marriage]," Medavoy added. Her post received several messages of congratulations for the new couple. "Congratulations Sean and Leila. An old Book of wisdom says, Rejoice with the wife of your youth," one follower wrote. "Both look so full of joy. So beautiful. Peace and love!" another follower added.

George is the daughter of actors Greta Scacchi and Vincent D'Onofrio, who is only a year older than Penn. She appeared in James Franco's Lifetime movie Mother, May I Sleep With Danger? and the 2018 film Mortal Engines. She shares an interest in philanthropic causes with Penn, as they made a rare joint appearance in March at a fundraiser to help Australia rebuild after devastating bushfires, reports PEOPLE. They were also seen volunteering at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in Los Angeles in April. George also worked with Penn on an audiobook, titled Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff.

Penn previously dated Charlize Theron, who appeared in his 2017 film The Last Face. He shares two children with Wright, daughter Dylan, 28, and son Hopper, 26. He has two Oscars for Best Actor and recently filmed the upcoming movie Flag Day.

George and Penn have not commented on their marriage yet. George last posted on Instagram on June 29, posting a picture of herself holding a sign for free COVID-19 testing in Washington D.C. on Juneteenth weekend. "If you’re feeling lost or out of your mind in this crazy tragic time, think about how you can be of service to others," she wrote at the time. "Working with CORE has saved my sanity and soul in the last 3 months, it’s given me so much consistent happiness and I’ve gained a new family with some of the most wonderful people I’ve ever known."