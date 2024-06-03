Sean Kingston Arrest Update: Singer Booked on Fraud Charges

Sean Kingston is behind bars. The singer was arrested in California on May 24, and has since been transported to Broward County, Florida where he was booked on fraud charges.

Late Sunday night, Kingston was booked into jail and slapped with a bond of $100,000, per WSVN. He and his 61-year-old mom, Janice Turner, have been charged with conducting an organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, identity theft, and related crimes, according to CBS News. Kingston is expected to go before a judge on Monday, June 3.

The charges come after a police raid on Kingston's Florida rental home at the end of May. The raid stems from to a lawsuit against the musician, filed by Ver Ver Entertainment in February. The suit alleges that Kingston hasn't paid the company for items he purchased items from them. Per documents obtained by PEOPLE, Kingston made "numerous false representations" to Ver Ver Entertainment, such as stating that he has a "current and ongoing working relationship" with Justin Bieber.

Kingston and Bieber collaborated on two songs more than a decade ago: "Eenie Meanie" in 2010 and "Won't Stop" in 2011. The suit states that Kingston promised Ver Ver Entertainment that he would get Bieber to help him film promotional videos for the company, as part if a deal to lower his payments and credit toward the cost of purchased items. However, they claim that they found out Kingston has "no ongoing working" relationship with the "Love Yourself" singer.

Ver Ver Entertainment's complaint claims that Kingston's failure to pay them, after numerous attempts to collect payment earlier this year, puts him in breach of contract. They also allege that he "has a long history of engaging in fraudulent conduct."

"I filed a lawsuit against Sean Kingston," attorney Dennis Card told PEOPLE. "A detective in Broward County read my lawsuit and contacted me, and so we went down and gave, with my client, a recorded statement and an affidavit." Card added that they've been "waiting on this raid for more than two months now."