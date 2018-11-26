Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Reveals Struggle With Depression in Moving Eulogy for Kim Porter

In a roughly 15-minute eulogy at Kim Porter’s funeral on Saturday, Sean “Diddy” Combs opened up about his own struggles with depression, revealing that his ex-girlfriend helped him through the difficult time.

“I was getting older, and I just went through a dark, dark time,” Combs said, according to a video from the service obtained by TMZ. “And even though we wasn’t together, she was that type of person. She would come over and…she was just like, ‘Come on, Puff. You gotta get up. You gotta get up out the bed. You gotta get moving. You gotta get up.’”

The 49-year-old hip-hop mogul and Porter had dated on and off from the ’90s through 2007 and shared three children together — 20-year-old son Christian and 11-year-old twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James — whom he addressed in his eulogy.

“I just want to say, to my kids — Justin, Christian, Delilah, Jessie, Chance, and the other man of the house, Quincy — your mother instilled in me this, that I pledge in front of everybody right now, that I will always be there for y’all. I will always take care of you,” he said. “To the girls especially, we’re about to enter into some different type of times. I want y’all to be able to talk to me about everything, and I mean everything.”

Combs went on to express his feelings in the wake of Porter’s passing.

“I’m not scared. I’m not scared. I’m sad. I’m hurt. But I don’t feel she left. I’m not like, ‘Oh, she’s not here.’ People leave in the physical. But their energy, their vibration, their frequency, it lives on forever,” he said. “And Kim, we gonna miss you so much. I’m not gonna miss you too much because I’m not going to let your voice inside of me stop talking. I know you like to talk to me when you get on those rants and I just want to let you know, I’ll be listening … We love you, Kim. Thank you.”

Porter was laid to rest in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia in a ceremony attended by Mary J. Blige, Kimora Lee Simmons and Tichina Arnold. Yolanda Adams and Faith Evans reportedly gave musical tributes to the 47-year-old.

The actress and model passed away on Nov. 15 in her Toluca Lake, California home. Despite an autopsy being performed just a day later, Porter’s death certificate listed her cause of death as “deferred” and the manner of death as “pending investigation.”