Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘Devastated and Shocked’ After Ex Kim Porter Dies at 47

Sean “Diddy” Combs is “devastated” following the death of ex-girlfriend and mother of his four children Kim Porter.

“Diddy is devastated and shocked. He and Kim were still very close friends and co-parents even though their romantic relationship didn’t work,” a source told PEOPLE. “They were still a family.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Porter, who was a model and actress, died Thursday at the age of 47. Authorities rushed to her San Fernando Valley home after receiving a call about a patient in cardiac arrest. Upon their arrival, authorities found Porter unresponsive at the residence, and she was pronounced dead at 11:40 a.m. in Toluca Lake, California, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a statement.

Combs later confirmed her death in a statement to TMZ via his representative Cindi Berger.

“Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time,” he said.

Speaking to TMZ, a source said that the 47-year-old had recently developed flu-like symptoms and “possibly” pneumonia for “several weeks” and was being treated with Saline and vitamins. Just a day prior to her death, Porter had reportedly spoken to her doctor, to report that she was not feeling any better.

At this time, Porter’s official cause of death is undetermined, though authorities are looking into her illness as well as a recent trip she took to Africa, where they say she may have contracted a disease. Authorities also stated that no illegal substances were found at her home.

An autopsy and toxicology tests will be performed later this week.

Porter and Combs, 49, began dating in 1994 and had an on-again, off-again relationship until 2007, when they officially split for good. They share four children together – twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila and son Christian Combs. The music mogul also acted as an adoptive father to Porter’s son, Star actor Quincy, from her previous relationship with Al B. Sure!.

“You know how when two people go their separate ways, most of the time there’s animosity? It’s not like that with us,” Porter told Essence in 2009. “Sean and I have this bond, this friendship. It’s not about ‘if you’re faithful to me, if I’m being faithful to you.’”

“We’re friends. I’m the person he can tell his innermost thoughts to and he’s that person for me. He still calls me every day and we talk,” she added. “There’s no ill feeling or ‘I can’t stand you, I hate you, don’t call.’ There’s none of that. We have three children together so that’s just not an option. We’re committed to our children even if we couldn’t commit to each other.”

Porter appeared in a handful of movies and had a cameo in Diddy‘s 2008 reality series I Want To Work For Diddy. Her other credits include The Brothers, Wicked Wicked Games, and Mama I Want To Sing.