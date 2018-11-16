Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Officially Confirms Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter’s Death

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ representative officially confirmed ex-girlfriend Kim Porter’s death in a new statement to TMZ.

“Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time,” the music mogul told the outlet through representative Cindi Berger.

Porter died on Thursday at age 47. Her cause of death is still unknown, but paramedics rushed to her Toluca Lake, California home around noon after receiving a call about a patient in cardiac arrest.

A source close to Porter told TMZ she recently developed flu-like symptoms and “possibly” pneumonia for “several weeks.” A second source said Porter spoke to her doctor on Wednesday to report she was not feeling any better.

Porter and Combs, 49, started dating in 1994 and continued dating on and off again through 2007. They share three children together — twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila and son Christian Combs. Combs also acted as an adoptive father for Porter’s son with Al B. Sure!, Star actor Quincy Brown.

Although they broke up for good a decade ago, Porter and Combs had an amicable relationship. They often appeared at public events together, most recently reuniting on Oct. 30 at the premiere for Quincy’s The Holiday Calendar movie.

In a 2009 interview with Essence, Porter said the couple never married because she thought Combs was not prepared for that commitment. She also said there was no animosity between them.

“You know how when two people go their separate ways, most of the time there’s animosity? It’s not like that with us,” Porter explained. “Sean and I have this bond, this friendship. It’s not about ‘if you’re faithful to me, if I’m being faithful to you.’”

Porter continued, “We’re friends. I’m the person he can tell his inner most thoughts to and he’s that person for me. He still calls me everyday and we talk. There’s no ill feeling or ‘I can’t stand you, I hate you, don’t call.’ There’s none of that. We have three children together so that’s just not an option. We’re committed to our children even if we couldn’t commit to each other.”

Porter worked as an actress and model, appearing in The Brothers, Wicked Wicked Games and Mama I Want to Sing. She was also featured in an episode of Diddy’s 2008 reality series I Want To Work For Diddy.

Porter’s last post on her Instagram page was a message to followers to vote. She also shared a photo of her family on Nov. 4.

Photo credit: J. Strauss/FilmMagic/Getty Images