Sean 'Diddy' Combs Breaks Social Media Silence Following Federal Raids of His Homes

Sean "Diddy" Combs has returned to social media following the federal raids of his homes. Just days after Homeland Security raided the music mogul's estates in Miami and Los Angeles on what reports claim are RICO and sex trafficking charges, Diddy, 54, broke his social media silence when he took to Instagram Sunday to mark Easter with adorable photos of his 17-month-old daughter Love.

"HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love," Diddy captioned the gallery of images. The first photo in the carousel showed little Love, whom Diddy shares with Dana Tran, wearing a floral dress and pink coat as she posed on the stairs. Other images in the gallery showed the toddler carrying a bouquet and walking through a field. Diddy disabled the comments on the post and has not shared anything else to social media since that Sunday post.

The post came just days after two of his properties were raided by Homeland Security on March 25. The raids – carried out on the Bad Boy Records founder's properties in Los Angeles and Miami – were connected to an ongoing federal sex trafficking investigation, with Diddy having been accused of sexual assault and other allegations by five people in separate lawsuits. Diddy was not at either of the properties when the raids were carried out, but TMZ reported that his sons King and Justin were home at the time and were detained by police. They were released several hours later, according to the outlet.

"There was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated," Diddy's attorney Aaron Dyer said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "This unprecedented ambush – paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence – leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits."

According to Dyer, "there has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name." Diddy has not been charged or arrested in connection to the investigation and he has not publicly commented on the raids last week.

