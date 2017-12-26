Screech’s Harvey Weinstein Lookalike Stabbed to Death in Music Video

A rock band chose to take on the Harvey Weinstein drama in their newest music video, casting Saved by the Bell‘s Dustin Diamond to play the fallen Hollywood bigname.

In the music video for their song “Kill All the Things,” rock band TENLo confronted Weinstein’s sexual assault allegations head on. Casting Dustin Diamond, better known as Screech, to play the disgraced mogul, the video follows a life full of sex, drugs, and alcohol, and Screech’s character’s ultimate stabbing death at the hands of a nun.

According to TMZ, the music video was shot in Milwaukee this summer, but the Weinstein angle was edited in later, following news that at least 75 women had come forward to accuse the producer of sexual assault and harassment.

Weinstein, 65, has since been fired from The Weinstein Company and has been expelled from The Directors Guild of America. He now faces multiple lawsuits, including suits that accuse him of sex trafficking and one accusing him of racketeering.