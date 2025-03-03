‘Scream’ Stars Jenna Ortega and Mikey Madison Reunite at Oscars After-Party

They may have been on opposing sides of the knife when they co-starred in Scream (2022), but Jenna Ortega and Mikey Madison had nothing but love for one another as they reunited at the 2025 Oscars. The Wednesday star, 22, and the Best Actress winner, 25, caught up with each other at this year’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where they were photographed embracing during their reunion.

Ortega arrived to the after-party, held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, wearing a tannish-green Donna Karan gown, per HOLA! The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star later swapped the stunning gown for a looser fitting plaid print. Madison, meanwhile, wowed in a black ballgown by Dior, according to Vogue, which she accessorized with a diamond necklace and rings.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE (L-R) Jenna Ortega and Mikey Madison attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/VF25/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

The pair reunited after Madison made Scream history by becoming the first cast member to win an Oscar. The actress took home a win in the Best Actress category for her portrayal of Anora Mikheeva, a sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch, in Sean Baker’s 2024 comedy-drama film Anora. The film proved to be the night’s big winner, securing a total of five awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. In her category, Madison was nominated against Demi Moore in The Substance, Fernanda Torres in I’m Still Here, Cynthia Erivo in Wicked, and Karla Sofia Gascon in Emilia Perez.

After taking the stage at the Dolby Theatre and accepting the Best Actress statuette from last year’s winner Emma Stone, Madison told the audience that it was a “surreal experience,” explaining, “I grew up in Los Angeles, but Hollywood always felt so far away for me. So to be here standing in this room today is really incredible.”

Years before her Oscar-winning performance in Baker’s film, Madison starred alongside Ortega in 2022’s Scream, a requel of the franchise. Madison’s character of Amber Freeman was among the close group of friends at the center of the story, including Ortega’s Tara Carpenter. Amber, of course, turned out to be one of the two Ghostface killers targeting Tara’s older sister, Samantha Carpenter, and those around her.

Madison did not appear in the film’s 2023 follow-up, Scream VI, but Ortega reprised her role alongside the three other stars of the “Core Four” – Tara, Melissa Barrera’s Sam, and the Meeks-Martin twins (Chad and Mindy) portrayed by Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown. Only Gooding and Savoy Brown are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming Scream 7, which will also see the return of Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott.