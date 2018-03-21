Scout Willis Reveals Solo Bikini Shots From Holiday Dip With Sisters

Scout Willis has shared a few more candid moments from her holiday swim with sisters Tallulah and Rumer.

Scout, who is the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, shared a gallery of bikini photos from the dip, which took place in Idaho’s Sawtooth National Forest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In my natural habitat A post shared by Scout laRue Willis (@scoutlaruewillis) on Dec 23, 2017 at 4:38pm PST

The 26-year-old can be seen in an orange top and black bottoms as she poses on rock near a stream.

She simply captioned the photos “in my natural habitat.”

Scout then shared another moment from the getaway where she jumps into the ice cold ice stream.

She doesn’t hesitate to take the plunge, but she shares some regrets in the midst of it as she exclaims “Holy s—!”

Taking the plunge A post shared by Scout laRue Willis (@scoutlaruewillis) on Dec 23, 2017 at 4:19pm PST

The Willis sisters initially went viral over the Christmas weekend when they reunited for a group shot in the same outdoor locale.

Additionally, Tallulah’s solo photo also made waves, as it was dedicated to the people who called her “ugly” as a teenager.