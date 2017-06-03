Scott Disick Spotted Partying On Balcony With Topless Woman

Scott Disick is still living it up in Europe following his fling with Bella Thorne, and these shots of him with a topless woman prove it.

In a series of photos published by Us Weekly, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is shown shirtless on a South West London balcony with two other people at 6 a.m. on Thursday. One is a shirtless man and the other is a topless woman.

The trio is seen chatting it up in in open area and taking selfies together before putting their shirts back on.

The outlet discovered that one just one of many women Disick spent time with that night.

He was allegedly “all over” a curly-haired woman at the Toy Room nightclub in Mayfair area of London. He then went on a liquor store run with friends before being seen with the previously mentioned woman.

The reality show star then ended his night-out at the Dorchester Hotel with a hook-up.

Disick was recently spotted hooking up with numerous women will in France for the Cannes Film Festival.

The most notable of those romantic encounters was with Thorne. He was seen out at a tequila bar and numerous other places with the actress before he was seen with an ex.

Thorne was allegedly “humiliated” by the experience, as she thought Disick wanted to a relationship.

These party antics are a bit concerning for Disick. His lifestyles has apparently gotten so out of hand that Kourtney Kardashian has barred him from seeing their children.

The binge reportedly stems back to Kourtney refusing to get back together with Scott and dating a young model.

“He feels betrayed because he says she’s been dangling a carrot that she’d get back with him if he stopped drinking — which he did,” a source said. “When he found out about the model, he lost it.”