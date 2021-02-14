Scott Disick Shocks Fans With Blonde Hair Transformation

✖

Scott Disick showcased a major style transformation recently. As E! News noted, Disick was sporting a new, blond hairdo during his Miami getaway with Amelia Hamlin. In addition to showcasing his new hairdo on social media, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also posted photos of himself with Hamlin on his Instagram Story, which seemingly makes their relationship Instagram official.

Disick typically sports brunette locks, so his new, platinum blond hairstyle was a major change of pace. The reality star showcased his new look while out and about in Miami on Friday with his rumored girlfriend, Hamlin. The two were seen hanging out at the beach and going out to dinner. A source even told E! News that they "looked very much in love" while they were soaking in the sun on the beach. On his Instagram Story, Disick posted a couple of photos of himself and Hamlin from their dinner date. In one of the photos, the two donned bright smiles for the camera, as they were clearly enjoying their time over Valentine's Day weekend.

Disick and Hamlin have been seeing each other for some time now. They were first linked together in late 2020, as they were seen hanging out at the beach in Santa Monica, California on Nov. 16. They were reportedly seen hanging out at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party only a few weeks prior. The two have yet to directly address the relationship rumors. However, on Thanksgiving, Hamlin did make a post on Instagram and noted that Disick was one of the people that she was thankful for. In late November, a source told Us Weekly that the duo's relationship was more on the casual side. They told the outlet, "Scott and Amelia hanging out is nothing serious at the moment. He's dating around and having fun."

Even though their relationship is reportedly on the casual side, the two were still spotted touring various properties around Los Angeles together in December. They reportedly toured multiple properties in the Holmby Hills neighborhood, including one mansion with a price tag of $115 million. TMZ reported that it was possible that Disick was seeking to make an investment along with some of his family members from the Kardashian-Jenner crew if they consider it to be a good investment opportunity.