Scott Disick Takes 3-Year-Old Son Rock Climbing

Scott Disick spent some quality time with his 3-year-old son Reign on Monday, but they’re bonding might have given Kourtney Kardashian a heart attack.

Disick posted a video to his Instagram story of young Reign rock climbing. Reign was safely harnessed in and was being helped down by an attendant, but could loudly be heard saying, “I’m killing it!”

Disick and Kardashian were together from 2006-15 and have three kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign. The two were last seen back in December for Mason’s birthdya party and were reportedly civil.

The two have alos clearly moved on, as Disick is dating 19-year-old model Sofia Richie while Kardashian has paired up with 24-year-old model Younes Bendjima. Kardashian posted a photo on Wednesday of her in a bikini while she and Bendjima are on vacation.

According to a source for HollywoodLife.com, Richie believes that Kardashian still isn’t over Disick.

“Sofia can’t believe someone Kourtney’s age would still be such a mean girl. She’s convinced Kourtney’s still in love with Scott and that’s the reason she’s being so awful, but there’s still no excuse,” the source said on Dec. 27.

The feeling of wanting to get back together might be mutal, as Disick called Khardashian while her family was taping an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“He never calls me late at night, ever, and he was just like ranting like, ‘What are we doing in life? What are you doing? What am I doing?’ And I’ll go, ‘But what are you doing?’ Or then he’ll say, ‘But what are you doing? Is it any better?’” Kourtney said while retelling the phone call to her sister Khloe Kardashian.