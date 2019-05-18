Scott Disick Gets Playfully NSFW in New Photo With Girlfriend Sofia Richie

Despite his reality star status, Scott Disick keeps his relationship with Sofia Richie fairly private. Or at least as private as a cast member on Keeping Up With the Kardashians can be private.

But that doesn’t mean the couple doesn’t get a little risque and NSFW on social media, giving a small peek inside their relationship. Disick posted a fun, playful photo on Friday that offered some back-and-forth between the two.

“Check out my wiener,” Disick captioned the photo of himself lounging outside with his wiener dog sitting on his lap, looking uninterested in the games being played by the reality star.

The cheeky photo elicited a response from the reality star’s 20-year-old girlfriend, dropping three cry laughing cat emojis in a comment. Disick wasn’t going to just let that sit, offering an emoji of his own by dropping a winking face in the comments.

Disick and Richie have been together since May 2017, managing to keep the details of their relationship private despite their celebrity status. It is the complete opposite of Disick’s previous relationship with Kourtney Kardashian that played out in front of the E! Network cameras on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

According to Us Weekly, Richie opened up about their relationship in an interview with Tatler back in February.

“I think a lot of people think they have to prove their relationships through social media and I’m just happy being private about my relationship,” Richie said. “It’s not like I won’t post pictures about it, but I like having my little private life…I’m not a party girl and I really don’t like the paparazzi.”

The couple still ends up in front of the cameras sometimes, be on his Flip It Like Disick series or during appearances on the Kardashian’s E! reality series. Disick makes numerous appearances while co-parenting with ex Kourtney Kardashian. The couple share three children, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4.

“I’m proud of the place we’re at as parents to our children now and all the work we’ve put in getting here,” Kardashian said about their current relationship. She later noted that it isn’t always an easy relationship.

“The hardest part was when we both started new relationships,” referring to Disick’s relationship with Ritchie. “That caused fights between you and I about introducing the kids. We literally had to go to therapy to be able to, like communicate together.”

Disick appeared without Richie in a recent episode of the reality series, showing just how tight he is with some other members of the family. His partner in crime this time around was matriarch Kris Jenner.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!