Scott Disick Accidentally Confirms Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy

Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson has been widely reported, but no one from the Kardashian family has publicly confirmed the news. However, Scott Disick slipped up at a recent event and accidentally spoke out about the pregnancy.

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex was asked by E! if he had any advice for Khloe’s upcoming life as a mother. The family has kept quiet about the pregnancy, but it appears Disick slipped up and answered openly.

“Well, if she ever asks I’m sure I would try,” he said. “All of us are so close that all of our children are kind of brought up in the same vicinity … that everybody’s kind of there for each other. I don’t really need to give advice per se because, we are right there. Everybody’s so hands-on that I feel like it will happen within time.”

This casual response takes Khloe’s pregnancy as fact, something that the family has steered away from, including Khloe herself.

News about Khloe’s pregnancy broke days after the news of her half-sister Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy surfaced. Her sister Kim is also slated to have a child soon via a surrogate, so that means at least three Kardashian-Jenner babies are coming soon.