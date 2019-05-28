Scott Disick Hangs With Ex Kourtney Kardashian and Girlfriend Sofia Richie During Birthday Bash

The happy train continues with Kourtney Kardashian, her ex Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie!

All three hung out and made some memories at Disick’s birthday celebration as the reality star turned 36 years old on Saturday May 26 — their good times were even caught on camera!

The celebration was no typical Kardashian bash, instead it was a low-key gathering surrounded by loved ones at Disick’s house. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were all in attendance taking part in the temporary tattoos, dancing, all while sporting Disick’s new clothing line “Talentless.”

Kardashian and Disick broke up in 2015 but the exes are finally on good terms — it also helps that Disick has changed some of his ways as well.

“He has completely turned his life around, and he’s ditched the drugs,” one source told Radar Online.

The two share three kids together, Mason, 9; Penelope, 6 and Reign 4, so it goes without saying, whether the parents end up together or not, they’ll always be in each other’s lives.

After photos started surfacing that Richie, Kardashian and Disick were all hanging out from time to time, fans started to wonder: Was Kardashian being possessive? Was Disick trying to have his cake and eat it to? Was Richie jealous of Disick and Kardashian’s relationship?

While some speculation may have been true at the time — or not — it seems as though the trio actually gets along.

Kardashian recently opened up about her current relationship with Disick and says it’s what she’s most proud of at the moment.

“It’s probably the thing I’m most proud of,” the reality star admitted. “I don’t think we’ll go on every trip together, but I love that I’m invited.”

“I feel like I show a message too,” she continued. “Like, parents can get along and work together. We travel and … I think it’s a good message to show other people.”

Kardashian has made it clear throughout the years on the popular reality show that her kids come first, no if’s, and’s or but’s about it. So, their cordial relationship may have started for the kids, but it genuinely seems as if the celebrities really get along.

“Kourtney, Scott and Sofia are one modern family,” one source said. “Things are totally fine. It wasn’t a surprise that Sofia went away with them — it was a family trip. Sofia and Scott are together, they are in love and she’s part of the family now.”