Scott Disick And Bella Thorne Get Cozy At Tequila Bar

“Is Bella Thorne really dating Scott Disick?” That’s the question no one ever thought they would ask but are after images emerged of the two looking cozy with each other at a tequila bar on Monday night.

33-year-old Disick and 19-year-old Thorne enjoyed each others company at the West Hollywood restaurant, before reportedly hitting up other evening hot spots, The Nice Guy and The Peppermint Club.

They were also reportedly seen together being chauffeured off in the back of his car at the end of the night.

Thorne is said to have taken some Snapchat videos while they were at Catch, but Disick was not visible in any of them.

Interestingly, The Nice Guy is the same club that Kourtney Kardashian, Scott’s ex, was seen at several times with Justin Bieber, back when the two were rumored to be dating.

Scott was last said to be dating model Ella Ross, who, coincidentally, was also seen at The Peppermint Club the same night.

It’s also surprising that Thorne would be out with Disick because she was just seen at Six Flags Magic Mountian a couple of weeks ago with NBA player Jordan Clarkson, who previously dated Kendall Jenner.

Clarkson and Thorne were seen walking very close together, playing games, and riding a few rides.

In addition to her successful new tv show, the Freeform original series, Famous in Love, Thorne also has roughly five different films scheduled to be released this year.

Disick doesn’t have nearly as much on his plate right now with Keeping Up With The Kardashians getting ready to finish the season, so maybe that’s what makes him a catch for her. He can devote nearly all of his time to her because he’s almost always free.

