Diddy Gets Big Legal Win Against Ex Cassie

Singer Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura just suffered a major loss in her ongoing legal drama with her ex, disgraced hip hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. Just a month before the Bad Boy Records founder is set to stand trial for sex trafficking and racketeering, he’s been granted minimum access to early versions of Cassie’s memoir that allegedly detail their abusive relationship.

Hip Hop Dox reports a judge granted Diddy access after Cassie filed a motion to dismiss his subpoena request. Diddy’s legal team requested that the “Me and You” singer hand over “all draft memoirs, autobiographies, narratives, diaries, journals or notes … and any communications about plans to publish or threaten to publish such a document.”

Amid her November 2023 bombshell $30 million civil lawsuit against him, which he settled in 24 hours for an undisclosed amount, Diddy accused Cassie’s lawsuit detailing years of alleged sexual, physical, financial, and emotional abuse as a money grab. He alleged she demanded the money in exchange for her not to release a tell-all. In her filing to have his subpoena dismissed, Cassie also claimed Diddy demanded she hand over her bank statements.

A judge ruled that early versions of the book’s manuscript be handed over ahead of his trial. In his request, Diddy’s team claimed that the book drafts could include possible discrepancies that could contradict statements made by Cassie in her filing. Cassie and her attorneys claimed that the documents were irrelevant to the case and meant as a tool to intimidate her and showcase his extreme power.

Diddy and Cassie were together for 13 years. The same year they split, she debuted her relationship with fitness trainer and actor, Alex Fine. They share two daughters and are expecting a son. Cassie is expected to testify at the trial. Jury selections are reportedly in place.