Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Reportedly Planning for a Wedding and a Baby

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are apparently thinking about taking their relationship to the next level.

Disick and Richie’s romance may still be young, but it is apparently going strong. According to a source close to the couple, who spoke with Radar Online, their may be wedding bells and a nursery in the near future for the couple.

“The plan is to have a splashy wedding this summer, either in Europe or LA, and in the meantime they’ve started trying to get pregnant as soon as possible,” the insider revealed. “He’s thrilled because she lets him control her, plus they have a lot of fun and share the same outlook on life.”

However, the news is not apparently sitting well with some of the Richie’s family.

“This is a nightmare for Sofia’s family, but she’s decided to spend the rest of her life with Scott and no amount of disapproval will talk her out of it,” the insider said of the teenager’s romance with Disick, who is 15 years older than she is.

The couple’s age gap made headlines when they first got together, and Richie’s dad, Lionel Richie, opened up in November to Entertainment Tonight about his feelings on the two

“All you have to do is understand phases,” the American Idol judge said. “Don’t get involved. Make your comment. Keep a straight face. Don’t get involved. And sure enough it’s always the person you want to be with your daughter or your son. They don’t pick those people. It’s always the person they fall in love with and you go be calm. Just be calm.”

The couple was first spotted together at Cannes Film Festival in May, and since has taken their relationship all over the world, to locations such as Mexico and Italy.

Disick split from longtime girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian in 2015, but the two continue to co-parent their three children together. He also appears regularly on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and earlier this month, he went skydiving with Kendall Jenner.

The two appear to be getting even closer with time as well.

“Since returning to L.A., Scott and Sofia are inseparable. They are spending every day together. Sofia seems smitten,” a source told PEOPLE in September, soon after the couple made things official.

Recently, Disick surprised the 19-year-old by lavishing her with roses. Richie shared a picture of Disick, 34, on a hotel bed, showing off rose petals that had been shaped into a heart on top of the comforter.

Richie was clearly taken with the romantic gesture, sharing a close-up of the petal arrangement on her Instagram Stories, writing, “[Oh my God]” with a heart eyes emoji. She also shared footage of Disick driving.