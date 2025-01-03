Scorpions and Motörhead Drummer Mikkey Dee Nearly Died of Sepsis

Scorpions and former Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee is lucky to be alive following a sepsis diagnosis over the holidays. The drummer opened up about his life-and-death battle in a Jan. 2 Facebook post, revealing that he is now at home recovering following a three-week hospitalization and after undergoing several operations.

“Just a quick statement about what has been happening to me these past three weeks: First I like to thank everyone for these heartwarming Christmas and New Years greetings, that I have not been able to respond to. I always try to do that every year,” Dee began the post before going to share news of his recent health battle. “This holiday season, I have been hospitalized with a very serious blood infection (Sepsis).”

According to the Mayo Clinic, sepsis is a serious condition in which the body responds improperly to an infection, and as a result can cause the organs to work poorly. See previously told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet last month, per a translation by Blabbermouth, that he developed the condition after spraining his foot, and recalled how his “ankle swelled up like hell, then it took on a weird shape and appearance and looked like an overcooked ham.” After he became “very ill,” he said he was taken by “ambulance to Sahlgrenska and there they found that I had sky-high values, so I became priority one there.”

In his Thursday post, Dee said his diagnosis, he was “admitted for three weeks but now I am home fighting this bastard bacteria.”

The musician went on to offer a message of thanks to those who cared for him, sharing, “thankfully, I have received fantastic care at the Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg, my hometown. So thanks a million to all the Doctors and Nurses that have been giving me the most excellent care.”

Dee said that “after several operations, I am now back home and the numbers are all going in the right direction.” However, he still has “lots of recovery and rehab in front of me.”

“Now I’m working a 100% to be back on the drum stool for the Residency that starts off in Las Vegas on February 27, he continued. We have a tremendous 2025 to look forward to, celebrating 60 years of Scorpions and many exciting giggs around the world.”

Scorpions, the group Dee has played for since 2016, is slated to kick off their Las Vegas residency in late February. The group has shows booked through March 11 at PH Live at Planet Hollywood.

Dee concluded the post by writing, “So, the Stinger is out and I can’t wait to see you all out there on the road and rock the hell out of you! I wish everybody a fantastic 2025 with good health and lots of Rock n’ Roll!”