Scarlett Johansson Finally Poses With Look-Alike Grandma

Scarlett Johansson is marking one item off her bucket list as she posed with her look-alike on Monday night.

The Avengers star attended the Rough Night premiere in New York City and snapped a pic with Geraldine Dodd, a woman whose photo went viral as it looked almost identical to the 32-year-old Hollywood superstar.

After the picture made a splash on social media, Johannsson posted a video in which she addressed the photo and extended an invitation to Dodd to attend this week’s movie premiere.

“I have been inundated with emails and message about how much we look alike, and I had to look at the photo myself. Holy crap. I want to meet you in person,” Johannson said in a video. “I saw that you were, quote, ‘drunk as a skunk’ when taking the photo and I would like to see your drunk face. I want to share a drunk face with you. Let’s have a drink, Geraldine.”

She continued by saying: “Do you want to come see Rough Night with me? Be my guest. We’re doing a bunch of partying girls, so it is a good running theme, and I’ll cover all your hidden costs. I’ll see you at the bar. Be there or be square.”

Geraldine took Scarlett up on her offer and the two hit the red carpet together on Monday. The pair posed for photos while holding matching clutches that read “Hello, my name is Scarlett,” and “Hello, my name is Geraldine.”

The picture of Geraldine Dodd in which she looks just like Scarlett Johansson was first posted on Reddit by a user named denverjoel.

The user captioned the snap: “My grandma looked like Scarlett Johansson when she was younger.”

Denverjoel also wrote: “Just posted this on there. It was in 1967 at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, OK. I called her and she said, ‘Oh sh*t, that picture? I was drunk as a skunk!”

Rough Night hits theaters on June 16.