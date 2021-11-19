Scarlett Johansson in Talks for Top Secret Project, According to Marvel Studios President

Scarlett Johansson has had quite a big year, and the actress is now in talks for a new top-secret project, according to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. While speaking to reporters at an American Cinematheque tribute for Johansson, Feige revealed how they are “already working with Scarlett on another non-Black Widow related, top-secret Marvel Studios project with her as a producer.”

“Scarlett is one of the most talented, versatile and beloved actors of our time,” he said per THR. Additionally, Feige praised Johansson’s role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, heralding her as an anchor of the media franchise. “As Marvel’s Studios first and longest-running female hero, Scarlett has stood her ground amongst a sea of men – many named Chris – and paved the way for so many other characters in the MCU: Carol Danvers, Wanda Maximoff, Shuri, Jennifer Walters, Monica Rambeau, Kamala Khan, just to name but a few,” he said. “Scarlett embodied Natasha brilliantly over an incredible action-packed period spanning 11 years, eight films featuring countless stunts and fight scenes, a Civil War, and Infinity War and dozens of different hairstyles, all culminating in one of the MCU’s most anticipated stand-alone movies, Black Widow.”

Scarlett Johansson accepts @am_cinematheque and thanks all participants: Jon, Jamie Lee, Thomasin, Abbie, my Marvel family, Jeremy and Sam and Sam and Chris and Robert and our boss man Kevin Feige. “Thank you all for taking time to make me feel very shy and embarrassed.” Part 1 pic.twitter.com/KLnIzZ2YzD — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) November 19, 2021

In July, it was reported that Johansson was suing Disney for breach of contract, stemming from the company choosing to release Black Widow in Disney+, at the same time as its theatrical debut. Her legal team argues that this changed the nature of the way the film made money, which had an impact on her income from the project. The case was ultimately settled in September.

In the lawsuit, Johansson’s attorneys claimed that the contract she had with Disney’s Marvel Entertainment guaranteed that Black Widow would exclusively be released in movie theaters. They argue this impacted her salary, as it depended, largely, on how well the film did at the box office. “Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel,” the suit reads, in part. Notably, Box Office Mojo data indicates that Disney earned $372.3 million worldwide on Black Widow. The Disney+ “premiere access” rentals made up roughly $67 million.

“It’s no secret that Disney is releasing films like Black Widow directly onto Disney+ to increase subscribers and thereby boost the company’s stock price – and that it’s hiding behind COVID-19 as a pretext to do so,” Johansson’s attorney John Berlinski said in a statement which was obtained by PEOPLE. “But ignoring the contracts of the artists responsible for the success of its films in furtherance of this short-sighted strategy violates their rights and we look forward to proving as much in court.” He added, “This will surely not be the last case where Hollywood talent stands up to Disney and makes it clear that, whatever the company may pretend, it has a legal obligation to honor its contracts.”