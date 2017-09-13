Scarlett Johansson’s Divorce Finalized, Custody Battle Settled

Scarlett Johansson is officially a single woman. The 32-year-old actress finalized her divorce from French husband Romain Dauriac on Tuesday, TMZ reports.

The Manhattan court records submitted on Tuesday finalizing the divorce also indicated that the terms of the lawsuit are sealed.

While there’s no word on the custody ruling of Johansson and Dauriac’s 3-year-old daughter, Rose, The New York Post reports that Johansson wanted full custody of their daughter, but that Dauriac wanted to move to France and raise her there.

“He would like to move to France with his daughter and Ms. Johansson does a lot of traveling,” his lawyer Harold Mayerson said last year.

The couple wed in 2014 and the Avengers actress filed for divorce in March of this year.

Johansson has been spending time with SNL star Colin Jost as of late, and was spotted with him in the Hamptons over Labor Day Weekend.