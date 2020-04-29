Scarlett Johansson Reveals Her Love for Yankees Is a 'Sore Subject' for Fiance Colin Jost

✖

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are a very happy couple. However, if there's one issue they have to overcome before they get married — it's baseball, specifically New York baseball. Johansson recently talked to Parade about baseball since she's a die-hard New York Yankees fan. The problem is Jost is a New York Mets fan, which is interesting because Johansson's entire family also supports the Yankees' cross-town rival. While the Mets have had some success over the years, it doesn't compare to what the Yankees have done.

"It's a sore subject," Johannson said when she was asked about Jost's love for the Mets. "He just told me that he'd rather see the [Boston] Red Sox win than the Yankees win. Like, what?! I said I was just going to ignore that." Johannson explained she became a Yankees fan when she was in high school. At that time, the Yankees were the best team in baseball, and Johansson became a huge fan of Derek Jeter. "I loved him," she added. "I used to keep his rookie card in my wallet!"

Johansson and Jost got engaged in May of 2019. In October of that same year, Johannson made a rare comment about the relationship. "I’m just in a good, creative phase and I'm in a very happy, fulfilling relationship, and I have a beautiful, very healthy, and inspiring daughter, and things are great," Johansson said to Extra. Along with being engaged, the Black Widow star is enjoying motherhood, raving about her daughter, Rose.

"I learn a lot of stuff from her all the time, but they’re mostly factoids about bugs," she said at the time. "But kids today are really tuned in. I mean, she’s little, she’s 5, but she’s still innocent and little. [I] have other friends who have kids that are 12, 13, 14, and they’re really politically active and they’re connected to one another in ways that we just didn’t have access to, which is awesome, because you feel like you’re raising a generation of kids that are socially conscious and it’s an exciting time to be a young person.

Johansson's next film, Black Widow, will be released on Nov. 6. Earlier this year, Johannson attended the Academy Awards as she was nominated for her work in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit. Jost is a cast member and writer for Saturday Night Live and has been with the show since 2005.