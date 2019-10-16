Scarlett Johansson Reveals Beautiful Vast Rose Back Tattoo During ‘JoJo Rabbit’ Red Carpet

Scarlett Johansson is showing off her large back tattoo again, this time on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Jojo Rabbit. The 34-year-old donned a playful blush pink two-piece, glancing over her shoulder and revealing the rose weaving its way across her back.

She also posed and giggled with co-star Rebel Wilson, who wore a long red dress with matching lip color. The two star together in the hotly anticipated anti-fascism World War II dramedy, which tells the story of a young German boy (played by Roman Griffin Davis) in a Nazi youth army program who discovers that his mother (Johansson) is secretly hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in her basement, turning his preconceived notions upside down.

The film has been at the center of awards season buzz, with Johansson saying she knew she wanted to be a part of the project from the first time she read the screenplay. “When I first got the project I knew that it was special because the script was such a little gem,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I read enough scripts to know when something is different.”

“You hope people like it. You hope it gets all the buzz and excitement and success,” she added. “But I knew it was going to succeed as a film, especially with [director Taika Waititi] behind it.”

While on the red carpet, Johansson also opened up about her upcoming Black Widow film, telling ET that she hopes the standalone movie will give audience “closure” for her Avengers character.

“I don’t know if I can take it anymore without any closure,” she explained. “It’s too exhausting.”

Warning: Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame ahead.

Avengers: Endgame fans mourned the loss of Black Widow when the character sacrificed her own life to help save the world in the epic blockbuster. Johansson’s solo Black Widow movie is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, and will explore the personal adventures and journey of Black Widow, also known as Natasha Romanoff.

“I love it. I’m so proud of what we made,” Johansson said, adding that the film is currently in post-production. “Now we get to sprinkle the magic all over it. Get it ready for audiences.”

Jojo Rabbit premieres in theaters on Friday, Oct. 18.

Photo credit: Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty