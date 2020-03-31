Savannah Guthrie Posts ‘Reunited’ Photo With Hoda Kotb Upon ‘Today’ Show Return Following Coronavirus Quarantine

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were back together on Tuesday morning when Guthrie returned to the Today show after her self-quarantine, and the host made sure to snap a selfie with her co-anchor as they worked together in the show’s New York City studio. In a photo Guthrie shared to Instagram, both she and Kotb beam at the camera as they sit behind a desk, a screen next to them reading “coronavirus pandemic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Mar 31, 2020 at 4:33am PDT

“Reunited!!!” Guthrie wrote along with three red heart emojis. The mom of two had been working from home for nearly two weeks after a coronavirus scare, co-hosting the Today show in a makeshift studio in her basement. “I was just going to say, so many things are not normal and in this moment, right now as I look at you, something finally is,” Kotb told Guthrie on Tuesday’s broadcast. “It’s good to see you.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It feels good to be in the same room,” Guthrie replied. “I wish we were closer, like we used to snuggle up, but we’re practicing our social distancing. It’s good to be back in the studio.”

Many fans were happy to see the duo back together.

“Yay!!! Although you both did an amazing job while separated, it’s great to see you back together!!!” shared one fan. “Yay! Just turned on and felt normal for a moment!!!” commented a second.

A third wrote, “All is right with the world this morning.” Someone else gushed, “Thank you for helping me keep my sanity and some sense of normalcy seeing you both TOGETHER. If this team was broken up I would literally cry! Love you guys!!!!”

A few people were concerned about whether Guthrie and Kotb should be together at all amid the pandemic.

“I hope this does not give people a false sense of security? It is refreshing to see you back together, however, still concerned for safety,” one viewer commented. Another tweeted, “You don’t look 6 [feet] apart to me #SocialDistancing.”

It was announced on March 18 that Guthrie would co-host the show from home after she began experiencing symptoms including a sore throat and runny nose and decided to self-quarantine herself out of caution. Upon her return, she and Kotb will also be hosting a special primetime show about the coronavirus that will air at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Photo Credit: Getty / NBC