Former Saturday Night Live star Victoria Jackson has revealed she only has a few years to live after doctors discovered the return of her cancer. According to PEOPLE, the SNL alum confirmed her cancer's return in a lengthy social media video.

According to Jackson, doctors are unable to operate on a tumor that is "laying on my windpipe and eventually" suffocate the comedic actress. She is hopeful that a "magic pill" will make a difference and "shrink" the tumor. That said, she didn't give a positive prognosis on how much time she has left.

"Cancer Update: I have 34.8 months to live if I don't get hit by a meteor, shot by a MAGA hater, get Covid again or WWIII breaks out," she wrote. She also tried to keep positive in the video, making it clear she "had a fantastic life."

Despite the outlook, Jackson hopes to see a few things before her time ends. "I'd like to see my grandson born – his name is Jimmy – in October, and get to know him a little. And I would like to see my daughter Aubrey have a baby," she said.

Jackson was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016 and recently found that the cancer had returned after the "marble" that popped up in her lung was confirmed to be the disease. She is also keeping her faith close by, quoting the Bible and finding comfort as she traverses the disease.

She was part of the SNL cast from 1986 until 1992. She also had a break in "Weird Al" Yankovic's UHF as his love interest. Her most memorable SNL moments came from her appearances on Weekend Update, which also portray characters like Roseanne Barr and Zsa Zsa Gabor.