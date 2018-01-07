Sarah Silverman Reforms Twitter Troll Through Masterful Compassion

Sarah Silverman showed compassion towards a Twitter troll who called her the c-word, and later said he was “f—-d up” by a man when he was 8 years old. The comedian talked to the man about getting help.

A Twitter user named Jeremy Jamrozy called Silverman the c-word on Dec. 28. Silverman replied, saying she went through his Twitter timeline and understood why he was angry.

“I believe in you. I read [your] timeline & I see what ur doing & your rage is thinly veiled pain. But u know that. I know this feeling. Ps My back F—–g sux too. see what happens when u choose love. I see it in you,” Silverman replied.

I believe in you. I read ur timeline & I see what ur doing & your rage is thinly veiled pain. But u know that. I know this feeling. Ps My back Fucking sux too. see what happens when u choose love. I see it in you. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 29, 2017

“I can’t choose love. A man that resembles Kevin spacey took that away when I was 8,” Jeremy replied. “I can’t find peace if I could find that guy who ripped my body who stripped my innocence I’d kill him. He f—-d me up and I’m poor so its hard to get help.”

I can’t choose love. A man that resembles Kevin spacey took that away when I was 8. I can’t find peace if I could find that guy who ripped my body who stripped my innocence I’d kill him. He fucked me up and I’m poor so its hard to get help. — Jeremy jamrozy (@jeremy_jamrozy) December 29, 2017

Silverman then asked if he was using heroin, and Jeremy said he’s not. Instead, he smokes marijuana and takes prescription medication. Silverman said that was good, and suggested he find a support group.

Good. I want to kill him too so I can’t imagine your rage. All I know is this rage- and even if you could kill him— it’s punishing yourself. And you don’t deserve punishment. You deserve support. Go to one of these support groups. You might meet ur best bros there. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 29, 2017

Jeremy said he will go, but he doesn’t have any friends and is “super antisocial.” He apologized for giving Silverman “s–t.” Silverman said she was “psyched” and wants to hear from him in the future.

Im so psyched you’ll go. KEEP ME POSTED. Don’t give up on yourself. Be brave enough to risk getting burned. It’s what happens when u fight for yourself. But it’s worth it. I promise. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 29, 2017

Since Jeremy is located in San Antonio, Silverman called out to anyone there who could help Jeremy, who also has back pain and doesn’t have insurance.

She was told about the back specialists at Arrosti, who said they were in contact with Jeremy already about helping him.

Hey Sarah, just to let you know we’ve been in contact with Jeremy. We’re on it! 🙂 — Airrosti (@Airrosti) December 30, 2017

Jeremy’s Twitter exchange with Silverman brought extra attention to his fight to help his back pain. He launched a GoFundMe page, which has raised over $1,200 in four days. He only set a $150 goal.

“Thank you to all the support financially, emotionally, and donations,” Jeremy wrote on Jan. 5. “This is more than I could have wished for. Thank you nicos organics I received ur package am excited to try the products out. Thank u everyone. U showed me a lot within a few days. Love u all.”