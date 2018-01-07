Celebrity

Sarah Silverman Reforms Twitter Troll Through Masterful Compassion

Sarah Silverman showed compassion towards a Twitter troll who called her the c-word, and later said he was “f—-d up” by a man when he was 8 years old. The comedian talked to the man about getting help.

A Twitter user named Jeremy Jamrozy called Silverman the c-word on Dec. 28. Silverman replied, saying she went through his Twitter timeline and understood why he was angry.

“I believe in you. I read [your] timeline & I see what ur doing & your rage is thinly veiled pain. But u know that. I know this feeling. Ps My back F—–g sux too. see what happens when u choose love. I see it in you,” Silverman replied.

“I can’t choose love. A man that resembles Kevin spacey took that away when I was 8,” Jeremy replied. “I can’t find peace if I could find that guy who ripped my body who stripped my innocence I’d kill him. He f—-d me up and I’m poor so its hard to get help.”

Silverman then asked if he was using heroin, and Jeremy said he’s not. Instead, he smokes marijuana and takes prescription medication. Silverman said that was good, and suggested he find a support group.

Jeremy said he will go, but he doesn’t have any friends and is “super antisocial.” He apologized for giving Silverman “s–t.” Silverman said she was “psyched” and wants to hear from him in the future.

Since Jeremy is located in San Antonio, Silverman called out to anyone there who could help Jeremy, who also has back pain and doesn’t have insurance.

She was told about the back specialists at Arrosti, who said they were in contact with Jeremy already about helping him.

Jeremy’s Twitter exchange with Silverman brought extra attention to his fight to help his back pain. He launched a GoFundMe page, which has raised over $1,200 in four days. He only set a $150 goal.

“Thank you to all the support financially, emotionally, and donations,” Jeremy wrote on Jan. 5. “This is more than I could have wished for. Thank you nicos organics I received ur package am excited to try the products out. Thank u everyone. U showed me a lot within a few days. Love u all.”

