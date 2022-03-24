Sarah Michelle Gellar Addresses Rumored Feuds With ‘Buffy’ Co-Stars

Sarah Michelle Gellar is opening up about the difficult environment that existed behind the scenes of her hit show Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Gellar, who played Buffy Summers on the show from 1997 to 2003, addressed rumors of cast feuds in the new book Into Every Generation a Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts.

“I think that unfortunately the set we were on and the world we were in was pitting us against each other,” Gellar told author Evan Ross Katz. “I think it would have been different if it was today. It would have been a very different relationship. But we have a great relationship now.” Gellar also pointed out that the “young” cast of Buffy “worked really hard hours” which caused “ups and downs” throughout.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Everybody had arguments. There were times where David [Boreanaz] could be a handful. He never really was to me, but I’m sure [he was],” she continued. “And I’m sure I was the same way to people also, right? It wasn’t rosy. Nobody gets along all the time. And Alyson [Hannigan] and I had moments. There’s no question. But you’re young.”

Buffy alum Amber Benson also opened up about the on-set tension, blaming series creator and executive producer Joss Whedon. “It starts at the top – and I’m not talking about Sarah,” she said. “I’m talking about Joss. And it creates the tone of the set.” Benson added that because of Whedon’s leadership, there was “a lot of pressure on relationships with Sarah and other actors and then other actors with each other.”

Marc Blucas also opened up about his relationship with Gellar, admitting there was tension but “no ill will” today. “Look, I could be a basketball player and if a freshman f-ked up, I would be pissed off. Like, this is my livelihood here, you know what I mean? But it was never taken out on me,” he said. “Did it create problems for her? I would say I caused frustrations for her and she handled it the right way. She was patient with me.”

“She would go to Joss and be like, ‘Hey, we need to build in more time for rehearsal,’” he added. “I think that she saw someone who was genuinely trying, who was a nice guy, who was never late, who never didn’t know their line, and I think those things all help balance out the fact that I just wasn’t a refined actor yet.”