Sarah Ferguson Claims She Wasn't 'Worthy' of Attending Prince William, Kate Middleton's Wedding

✖

Sarah Ferguson has opened up about not being invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding, claiming she wasn't "worthy" of attending the big ceremony. In a new interview with Town & Country, the Duchess of York shared that during the Royal event she took a trip out of the country to avoid all the festivities. "I didn’t think I was probably worthy to go to their wedding," Ferguson stated. "I took myself to Thailand, actually, to be far away from it so that I could try and heal."

While she was not a guest for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s nuptials in 2011, Ferguson was invited to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018. "It was very kind of them, and I can’t thank them enough for doing that because it was nerve-wracking," she said during an appearance on Good Morning Britain afterward. She went on to say that it was "quite extraordinary" to be greeted by a cheering crowd upon her arrival to the ceremony.

The Duchess of York has discovered that the best way to find a happy ending is to write it herself. https://t.co/PtGm59X2tf — TOWN&COUNTRY (@TandCmag) July 26, 2021

Ferguson was married to Prince Andrew for a decade, from 1986 until 1996. They share two daughters together: 31-year-old Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, 32. They are also co-grandparents to Eugenie's 5-month-old son, August, and will soon welcome a new grandchild, as Beatrice is currently pregnant.

Recently, the Duchess addressed the allegations that Andrew was involved with the Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell scandal by expressing support for her ex. "Whatever challenges he has, I will stand firm to the co-parenters that we are together," she told People. "I believe that he's a kind, good man, and he's been a fabulous father to the girls."

Prince Andrew has been part of the controversy around Epstein and Maxwell, both of whom have been alleged to have trafficked minors for sexual purposes. Andrew is said to have possibly been more than an acquaintance of the two, though he has denied any involvement or knowledge of their alleged crimes. Epstein died in prison in 2019, with his death being officially ruled a suicide, and Maxwell is currently behind bars awaiting trial.

In 2020, a friend of Maxwell's — American stockbroker Laura Goldman — spoke out about the chances of Maxwell providing any information to authorities about Andrew being involved with Epstein's dealings, and she indicated that it was not likely Maxwell would say anything. "The only way she can walk is if she gives someone up, but that definitely won't be Andrew," she said. "She is so appreciative that when she first came to New York, the duke helped to launch her into high society."