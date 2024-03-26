Sarah Ferguson Addresses Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis

Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, the Duchess of York, is speaking out following the news that Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer. Ferguson, who is the ex-wife of the controversial Prince Andrew, shared a message on Instagram in which she expressed that her "thoughts and prayers" are with the Princess of Wales during this difficult time. Like Middleton and King Charles III, Ferguson has also been battling cancer, as she was previously diagnosed with breast cancer and melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

Ferguson began her Instagram post by sharing that her "thoughts and prayers" are with Middleton as she undergoes treatment for an unspecified form of cancer. She continued to express that the Princess of Wales will be "surrounded by the love of her family" and that there are many around the world who are also supporting her. The Duchess of York then stated that she knows the battle that Middleton is facing, as Ferguson has been diagnosed with two forms of cancer within the past year. She wrote that she is "full of admiration" for Middleton after she released a video statement announcing her cancer diagnosis. Her statement ended with, "I hope she will now be given the time, space and privacy to heal."

Ferguson's Instagram post comes days after Middleton finally put an end to all of the "Where is Kate?" speculation. The Princess of Wales released a video statement via the official Kensington Palace accounts and told the world that she was diagnosed with cancer. In the video, she explained that after her abdominal surgery in January, her doctors "found cancer had been present."

"My medical team, therefore, advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," the princess shared. "This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family." Middleton said that she and her family have taken time to "explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I'm going to be okay." She also stated that she is alright and is "getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal. In my mind, body, and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too."

As previously mentioned, Middleton and Ferguson aren't the only royals who are battling cancer. King Charles III announced in February that he was diagnosed with a "form of cancer" after receiving treatment for "benign prostate enlargement." Buckingham Palace said of the news, "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."