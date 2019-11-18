Sara Lee Reacts to Harry Styles Viral ‘SNL’ Sketch

Harry Styles served as the host and musical guest on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, and one of the night’s sketches saw the singer playing a staffer who ran the Instagram page for consumer-goods company Sara Lee, though he didn’t exactly maintain the brand’s wholesome image.

His bosses, played by Bowen Yang and Cecily Strong, weren’t too happy with some of the captions and comments Styles was writing, which included sexual messages and emojis under other celebrities’ posts and inappropriate captions including one that read, “Feeling really depressed after threesome. What was supposed to be a fantasy ended up more rejection. Must get rid of toxic in community.”

Fans found the sketch hilarious and it went viral, causing #SaraLee to trend on Twitter and Styles’ fans to head to the brand’s actual Instagram page and post quotes and emojijs from the clip. Slate reports that Sara Lee turned its Instagram comments off after the flood of comments, though they were back on by Sunday night.

In a statement, a spokesperson from Bimbo Bakeries USA, Sara Lee’s parent company, said, “We didn’t participate in creating the skit and its content doesn’t align with Sara Lee Bread’s brand. But, we all know SNL pushes the envelope for laughs and we are taking it in stride.”

Styles also made headlines during his hosting stint for a section of his monologue in which he addressed his former band, One Direction and shaded former member Zayn Malik in the process.

“Now, I don’t know if you’ve heard, but I’m not in a boy band anymore,” Styles said in his monologue. “I’m in a man band now. I was in a band called One Direction. How crazy would it be if they were here tonight? Well, they’re not here. How crazy would be if they were, though? I know. I love those guys. They’re my brothers. Niall, Louis, Liam and uh…Ringo! Yeah, that’s it.”

The musician was referencing Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, who was the first member to leave the legendary group much like Malik was the first member to leave One Direction in 2015.

“Harry knew what he was getting into when he was joking about Zayn,” a source claimed to HollywoodLife. “There has been issues with Zayn with all of the guys for a long time and this joke was simply innocent fun tinged with some reality. Zayn has always been difficult, so to do that joke was on purpose and Harry doesn’t regret it.”

