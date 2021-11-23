Sandra Bullock Responds to Keanu Reeves Dating Rumors

Sandra Bullock had a surprising response to the latest round of questions about her relationship with Keanu Reeves. Esquire interviewed Bullock along with many other people for a profile of Reeves this week, and Bullock said yet again that the two have never dated. However, she also said that if they did, she wouldn’t have minded.

“Nope. But who knows?” Bullock said. “Keanu’s a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he’s ever dated. I don’t think there’s anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived. I don’t know.” Rumors have swirled about Bullock and Reeves for years, as the two had notably on-screen chemistry in movies like Speed (1994) and The Lake House (2006).

Bullock said that she believed her platonic friendship with Reeves could “survive anything” because it never crossed the line into romance. She said: “We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats and meet for a dinner and try to work together. And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being. Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry? Probably not.”

Reeves has always spoken highly of Bullock throughout the years as well, while dismissing the romance rumors. In 2019, an Entertainment Tonight reporter told Reeves that they would love to see him back on screen with Bullock. He responded eagerly: “So would I!”

Bullock’s dating history includes actors Matthew McConaughey, Ryan Gosling and Tate Donovan, as well as football player Troy Aikman. She was married to Monster Garage host Jesse James from 2005 to 2010, and has not had any public romances since.

Meanwhile, Reeves dated filmmaker Brenda Davis and actress China Chow early in his career. Both relationships ended amicably, with Reeves even becoming godfather to Davis’ child from a later relationship. He also dated director’s assistant Jennifer Syme from 1998 until her death in 2001. After that, Reeves sought “peace and time” in both his personal and professional life.

Reeves is now dating artist and writer Alexandra Grant, though their romance remains relatively private. The two met in 2009 according to a report by The New York Times, and worked on two books together in the years that followed. They did not take their relationship public until 2019, but it is not clear when it turned romantic.

Reeves has a lot of major projects coming up in the near future, including The Matrix Resurrections next month and John Wick: Chapter 4 in May of 2022. He discusses these and more in the new Esquire profile.