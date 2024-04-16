Keanu Reeves Joins 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' as Shadow

Shadow the Hedgehog is both a rival and ally to Sonic the Hedgehog.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 just got a major cast update, with Paramount Pictures announcing that Keanu Reeves has joined the film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves will be voicing Shadow, an antihero in the Sonic Universe, who is sometimes a rival and sometimes an ally for everyone's favorite blue speedster.

Notably, Shadow was teased at the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, though the character did not have any spoken lines during the mid-credits scene.

Reeves joins returning Sonic cast members Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), Jim Carrey (Dr. Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik), Colleen O'Shaughnessey (Miles "Tails" Prower), Idris Elba (Knuckles the Echidna), James Marsden (Tom Wachowski), Tika Sumpter (Maddie Wachowski), and Lee Majdoub (Agent Stone).

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is directed by Jeff Fowler, from a script written by Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington. All four men have worked on the previous entries in the film franchise.

Reeves is well-known for his many film roles over the years, most recognizably The Matrix and John Wick franchises. Next up he'll bee seen as a guardian angel in the Aziz Ansari film Good Fortune, and will reprise his role as John Wick in John Wick Presents: Ballerina, which also stars Ana De Armas.