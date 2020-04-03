Samuel L. Jackson Supports Social Distancing Measures by Reading ‘Stay the F— at Home’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Samuel L. Jackson is urging people to “stay the f— at home” and practice responsible social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, teaming up once again with the author of Go the F— to Sleep for a foul-mouthed COVID-19 specific version of the hit “children’s” book on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The Snakes on a Plane actor reached out to the New York Times bestselling author, Adam Mansbach, to repurpose his original book into Stay the F— at Home for these dire times. “People thought that this would be the perfect time to kind of bring that back,” Jackson told Kimmel, who reached out to him via video chat for the new, at-home version of the talk show.

Jackson read, “Stay the f— at home/Corona is spreading; this s— is no joke/It’s no time to work or roam/The way you can fight it is simple, my friends/Just stay the f— at home. Now technically I’m not a doctor/But motherf—ers listen when I read a poem/So here I am, Samuel L. F—ing Jackson, imploring you/Keep your a— at home.”

“If you want things to get back to normal/Don’t panic — just use your dome/Wash your hands, stop touching your face/And stay the f— at home,” he continued. “Motherf—er, it’s no time to gamble/Look around: you’re not at a casino/Just stay the f—at home/As if your name was Trenton Quarantino.”

The book goes on, “Sure, you can still see your friends/Use the motherf—ing app on your phone/But unless you just ran out of groceries/Please, stay the f— at home! Thank you for doing your part to flatten the curve/Because that s— is steep/And now that you’re home, please feel free/To go the f— to sleep!”

As part of Kimmel’s new show format, he is asking guests to choose their favorite charities to help solicit donations for amid a time in which many people are struggling. Jackson chose Feeding America, which works with a network of food banks to help the vulnerable during the coronavirus crisis.

Photo credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images