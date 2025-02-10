Watch Serena Williams Crip Walk During Surprise Super Bowl Halftime Show Cameo

Serena Williams represented for her city during the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime show. Headliner Kendrick Lamar had a string of surprise guests on the field as he hit the stage performing hits like “Not Like Us,” his popular and record-breaking Drake diss track. Among them were R&B sensation SZA, DJ Mustard, actor Samuel L. Jackson who served as the ring of ceremonies, and the tennis player — who was previously rumored to be romantically involved with Drake.

During her brief performance, Williams hit the stage to do the crip walk. Known as the C-Walk, the dance originated in the 1970s by first generation Crip member Robert “Sugar Bear” Jackson, and has since spread worldwide. Lamar is also from Compton.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Williams hinted she may partake in the Super Bowl festivities this year earlier this week when speaking with fans from New Orleans. “I think I could definitely not play football,”she said in a video posted to social media ahead of the game. The former world No. 1 suggested she could run the full field in less than a minute. “When is the next time I’m going to be able to run on a field?” she asked the camera, before quipping: “Well, I can do [that at the Miami] Dolphins.”

kendrick getting serena williams to crip walk while performing not like us is nasty work pic.twitter.com/sEGYgkvZcW — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) February 10, 2025

Fans were stunned, in a good way. “SERENA WILLIAMS C WALKIN ON STAGE AS KENDRICK LAMAR PERFORMED NOT LIKE US AT THE SUPER BOWL,” one fan wrote. “Serena williams crip walking .. nah Kendrick is a menace,” another added.

It’s not the first time Williams showed off her dancing skills. The pro twerked in Beyonce’s music video “Sorry.” It was featured on her visual album, Lemonade.

Williams also hit social media to defend Taylor Swift. The Grammy winner is dating Travis Kelce. Fans booed her from the stands when she was shown on screen.

“I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Swift seemingly laughed while being boo’d.