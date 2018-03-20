Judge Judy and Samuel L. Jackson Enjoy ‘Dope’ Dinner Together

Samuel L. Jackson kept on his best behavior during a night out with Judge Judy.

The actor enjoyed dinner in Los Angeles on Friday night with his famous friend Judith Sheindlin, better known as the focus of television’s Judge Judy. Luckily, Jackson shared a photo from the unlikely meetup on social media.

The candid image shows the pair mid-conversation at the California restaurant, both grinning while gabbing.

“Dinner with a Boss!! Always Dope connecting with Judge Judy!” Jackson captioned the image.

Fans quickly flooded the post with comments fawning over the connection and begged to be a part of the friendly date.

“Awww dude – I grew up listening to her quips – legend – can she be my friend tooo?” one follower wrote.

“I would give a kidney to be at this,” another joked, while one follower said, “I would sell a child to hear what that conversation was like!”

“If I saw you two together in public I would honestly think I was having a fever dream or something,” another fan confessed.

But Jackson’s super fans know that he and Sheindlin have developed a close relationship after meeting through his agent, Toni Howard.

During a March 2017 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Jackson opened up about his friendship with the judge and shared that after their initial meeting, she forced him to quit smoking with her.

“When Judy stopped smoking, she made me stop smoking. She sent me to her doctor in White Plains, who actually treats you with sodium pentothal and I quit smoking,” he said.

Since then, Jackson said he and Sheindlin have traveled the globe together for tea-fueled friendly dates.

“I’ve had tea with Judy at the Dorchester in London. And hang out and fly back and forth cross country with her on planes,” he admitted of his famous friend.

“She’s awesome,” the Hitman’s Bodyguard star said, before gushing about her wealth: “She’s straight up clocking dollars.”

Jackson seems to have an affinity for striking friendships with TV court leaders; he also posted a photo with Judge Greg Mathis of the syndicated reality show Judge Mathis.

The pair snapped the selfie while attending the 2018 Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.

“Still carrying on in the Judicial mode, ballin’ out with my Podnuh @jedgegregmathis!!!” he wrote, adding hashtags for “straight justice no chaser” and “straight from da streets.”