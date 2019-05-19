Sammy Shore, Comedy Store Co-Founder and Pauly Shore’s Father, Dead at 92

Legendary comedian Sammy Shore, best known as the co-founder The Comedy Store in Los Angeles and as the father of Pauly Shore, has died at the age of 92.

The comedy veteran passed away peacefully at his Las Vegas home according to TMZ and a statement by The Comedy Store on Facebook.

“While living in Los Angeles, he was honored to become a member of the famous “Friars Club,” where he would lunch daily with dear friends and comedy legends Sid Caesar, Milton Berle, and Red Buttons, as well as participate in their infamous ‘roasts,’” the statement read. “Over the last twenty-years, Sammy was particularly proud to tour and perform with his son, Pauly, the only father/son comedians to do so.”

Sammy’s almost 70-year career as a stand-up began in the Catskills when he and Shecky Greene were thrown together as a comedy team. However, when Elvis chose him to open for his comeback at the International Hotel in Las Vegas in 1974, Sammy’s reputation skyrocketed. pic.twitter.com/V1qBIEBuyV — The Comedy Store (@TheComedyStore) May 18, 2019

The Comedy Store was founded by Shore alongside his wife Mitzi and his writing partner Rudy Deluca in 1972. Mitzi Shore, who ran the club in 1973 following her divorce from Sammy, died one year prior in April 2018 at the age of 87. The club famously gave starts and spotlight to comedians like Robin Williams, Jerry Seinfeld, Garry Shandling, Freddie Prinze, Jay Leno, David Letterman, Sam Kinison, and Jim Carrey. The latter helped to co-create the Showtime series, I’m Dying Up Here based on his time performing at the club.

The couple also helped create four children, including Pauly. He’s joined by brothers Scott and Peter, and sister Sandy. The Jury Duty star shared a heartfelt letter on social media after the passing was announced.

“I’m saddened to let everyone know my father Sammy Shore recently passed at the age of 92 from natural causes. My parents divorced when I was three years old and even though my mom was the one that raised me, my dad still provided for me the best he could,” Shore’s statement opens. “Once I hit it big in the 1990s I took my dad on tour with me all over America doing shows. We toured together for more than 20 years. It was labeled “A Family Affair Tour.” Most of the audience would be like, ‘Pauly Shore’s dad’s opening for him?’ They thought it was some sort of a joke, when they soon realized the joke was on them. My dad killed the crowds night after night. He didn’t just set up the show by doing an amazing job on stage.”

Shore continued and added that the crowds were “endeared’ seeing a true father and son comedy team on stage.

Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family” would blare through the speakers, and dad and I would dance around on stage like silly kids. We’d end with a goofy pose. We’d give each other a big hug and kiss. He’d say “Get em Pauly” and I’d say “Give it up for my dad Sammy Shore.” pic.twitter.com/Rptphn6mtY — Pauly Shore (@PaulyShore) May 18, 2019

“Those 20 years were some of the best times my dad and I ever had in our lives. I’m so happy I was able to experience them with him,” he added. “Dad, you lived an amazing life and I’m so proud to say that you are my father. When you’re in heaven I’ll be killing the crowds night after night and carrying on your legacy. Love you Dad. Rest in peace.”

Reports noted that Shore had opened for Elvis Presley for nearly 20 years, with performer Tony Orlando noting that the comedian opened for him in Las Vegas for another 20 years.