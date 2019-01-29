Samantha Markle Attacks Pregnant Duchess Meghan Markle on Christmas Day With Twitter Rant

Samantha Markle did not seem to be in the holiday spirit this Christmas when she posted a harsh Twitter tirade about her half-sister Meghan Markle.

Samantha Markle has taken many shots at her younger half-sister ever since Meghan became engaged to Prince Harry. On Tuesday, however, she took it to a new level in a vicious post where she apparently attacked Meghan for attending the Christmas Day service at St. Mary Madgdalene Church in Sandringham, England.

“I’ve never seen anyone so rude and hurtful and heartless and absent a soul in my life,” Markle tweeted. “[Meghan Markle] shame on you for what you have done to our father. No PR machine can fix this. I retract the merry Christmas, you don’t deserve it. How dare you walk into a church.”

Markle has been furious with the Duchess of Sussex for her lack of interaction with their father, Thomas Markle. The 73-year-old is reportedly in poor health, and is baffled by his royal daughter‘s absence from his life. Her tweets from her private account went on.

“Forgiven, reunite, and have the #Christmas spirit #Markle #KensingtonPalace and a peaceful heart?” Markle went on. “Apparently you’re not capable and I don’t know enough profane words to articulate how I feel. Wow.”

Whether or not that was really what was bothering Markle, however, is unclear. A fan later responded to her tweets pointing out that she was not with her dad either, which Markle did not appreciate.

“I’m in a wheelchair and he’s far away we just spent Thanksgiving and my birthday together so we talked on the phone all day,” she wrote. “I do practice what I preach. Mind your own business.”

As for the Christmas greeting she was “retracting,” Markle had published a Christmas card she wrote to her sister the day before. She allowed her note to run in The Sunday Mirror.

“Holidays are a time for family and are sentimental,” she wrote. “As you know, Dad has been trying to contact you and is very hurt because you are avoiding him. Life is short and you know Dad is wonderful. Please give him joy in his last years by showing you love him. The time is NOW. Please think about this.”

Ties between Meghan Markle and her father’s side of the family have been strained and one-sided for months now. Thomas Markle did not attend the royal wedding after he was caught selling fake paparazzi photos. Both he and Samantha later made disparaging remarks about Meghan and the royal family in general. Kensington Palace did not comment on this latest fiery outburst from the Duchess’ relatives.