Sam Smith Posts Bold New Look Video After Identifying as Non-Binary

Earlier this year, Sam Smith announced that they identify as non-binary, and now the singer has posted a new Instagram video showing off a bold new look. In the clip, Smith is seen wearing a pink shirt over a white tank top, and when they pull it open, it’s revealed that they have glitter all over their chest. In the caption, Smith referred to this shinny look as “Disco t—s.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmith) on Sep 30, 2019 at 12:05am PDT

Many of Smith’s fans and followers have since commented on the clip, with one writing, “I can’t say I totally understand what’s going on, but I’m sure that’s not the point: I’m just taking this ride with you through uncharted territories and I have to admit I’m quite enjoying it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is what i downloaded Instagram for I’m so happy im receiving this kind of quality content,” another person quipped.

“So our wedding is next week…. Sorry baby I don’t make the rules,” someone else joked.

Back in March, Smith sat down for a conversation with actor Jameela Jamil on the I Weigh Interviews series, sponsored by Instagram, and during their discussion he stated, I am not male or female. I think I float somewhere in between.”

“I’ve always been very free in terms of thinking about sexuality, so I’ve just tried to change that into my thoughts on gender as well,” Smith went on to say then explaining how he identifies by adding, “Non-binary/genderqueer is that you do not identify in a gender. You are a mixture of all different things. You are your own special creation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamilofficial) on Mar 15, 2019 at 12:58am PDT

At the time, Smith stated that they were not changing their pronouns, but ultimately made the decision to do that later, announcing in it September.

“Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out…” he tweeted.

“I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f— it!”

Smith concluded their Twitter statement by saying, “Love you all. I’m scared s—less, but feeling super free right now. Be kind x.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images