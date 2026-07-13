Sam Neill Dead at 78

Actor Sam Neill has died in loss that his family has described as “sudden and unexpected.”

The Jurassic Park star’s loved ones announced his death early Monday morning without noting a cause of death. Though Neill recently dealt with cancer, they clarified that cancer was not his cause of death, as .

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“It is with immense sadness that the whānau (loved ones) of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney Australia,” the statement read. “Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life. The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care.

Sam Neill (Credit: Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images)

“More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.”

The legendary actor, also known for classic horror films Possession and In the Mouth of Madness, had recently reflected on his bout with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma. Things got so bad, he recalled to 7News, “I was at a loss and it looked like I was on the way out.” However, he credited his incredible turnaround to a clinical trial of CAR T-cell therapy.

In that April 7News interview, he noted, “I’ve just had a scan just now and there is no cancer in my body, that’s an extraordinary thing.”

The Did I Ever Tell You This? author had dozens of projects in his filmography. His most known worldwide was Dr. Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise. He also lended his talents to The Hunt For Red October, The Piano, Omen III: The Final Conflict, Event Horizon, The Vow, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Sleeping Dogs and Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole.

On the television side, he appeared in Peaky Blinders, Merlin, The Tudors, Apples Never Fall, The Twelve, Untamed and the 2015 adaptation of Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None.

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