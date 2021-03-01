Salma Hayek Throws Back to 'Wild Wild West' With Tight Corset Look

✖

Although Wild Wild West was not a success with critics or audiences when it hit theaters in 1999, Salma Hayek still has some fond memories for the film. Back in January, the Oscar-nominated star shared an iconic photo from the red carpet premiere for the movie, which starred Will Smith and Kevin Kline. Hayek wore a shocking pink dress with a very tight corset, which had fans buzzing when she originally posted it. Hayek starred as Rita Escobar in the film, which was inspired by the 1960s TV series.

Hayek's experiences in the 1990s have been at the top of her mind lately. In February, she discussed the making of 1995's Desperado during a stop on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. She recalled crying while filming a love scene, but she called co-star Antonio Banderas a "perfect gentleman." Hayek later pointed out how filming a love scene is different for a woman. "When you're not you, then you can do it. But I keep thinking of my father and my brother," Hayek, 54, told Shepard. "And are they going to see it? And are they going to get teased? Guys don't have that. Your father will be, 'Yeah! That's my son!'"

"This picture is from the premiere of Wild Wild West," Hayek first wrote in the caption for the Wild Wild West photo. However, she later saw a fan provide a better title for the picture, "Wild Wild Waist"! Hayek loved that so much she added it to the caption herself. She noted the photo was taken before she was pregnant. Hayek and her husband, billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault are parents to daughter Valentina, who was born in 2007.

Although Wild Wild West was a flop, it proved Hollywood had confidence in Hayek to put her in blockbusters. By 1999, she had already earned acclaim for her performances in Desperado and From Dusk till Dawn. In 2002, she earned her first Oscar nomination for playing painter Frida Kahlo in Frida. Of course, Hayek is still a superstar and has three major movies coming out this year, Bliss, Eternals, and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.

Hayek's road to success came with a cost, and she recently told Elle there are several things she wished she knew when her career began. "I was so afraid, but I still didn’t give up," she explained. "I was afraid not to find love, a soulmate. I was afraid not to have kids. I was afraid not to be able to eat. I was afraid not to work. When you love what you do, it’s so hard." She went on to reveal that she felt some anxiety. "I was always very grateful for the jobs, never knowing if it was the last one. I wish I could have talked to myself and said, 'Don't worry, it's going to happen,'" Hayek said.

When Hayek started, she was one of the few Latinx stars in Hollywood. There still is a lack of representation, but Hayek said she felt the Latinx community in Hollywood was doing better than others. She pointed to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on immigrants in ICE camps as a topic not many people are discussing. "I think the Latinx community in the entertainment industry is doing better than other Latinx communities. I want more, but I don't want to over-complain because there are others who have it much harder," she told Elle. "I don't want to become ungrateful."