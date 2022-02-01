Salma Hayek Stuns in Makeup-Free Swimsuit Selfie

Salma Hayek is proving that age is just a number. The 55-year-old House of Gucci star went makeup-free in her latest stunning swimsuit selfie shared to her Instagram account Sunday. In the post, simply captioned with the hashtags “selfie Sunday” and “no makeup,” Hayek donned a fresh face and royal blue swimsuit as she enjoyed a day at the beach. The image garnered plenty of comments, with one person calling Hayek “amazingly beautiful.”

Fans of the actress know that this is far from Hayek’s first makeup-free swimsuit selfie. The Sunday post came just a week after the Drunk Parents star shared another swimsuit photo of herself leaning back against a rock as the ocean waves rolled in. In the “Monday Motivation” post, Hayek offered words of encouragement, writing, “if you forgot to make your new year’s resolutions, it’s still January. I made mine but I’m adding to the list.” That post followed a string of makeup-free swimsuit photos Hayek shared during the transition from 2021 to 2022, with Hayek sharing a trio of photos as she rang in the new year.

In February of last year, the actress opened up about her decision to share such frequent swimsuit selfies, telling Entertainment Tonight that she has “no shame” and that the photos are “liberating.” Hayek explained that she had to “lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end” of 2020 and that the majority of the images fans were seeing at the time were all taken during the same tropical vacation, the actress stating, “I’m glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it.”

As for how she gets that fresh faced look? Hayek previously revealed to ET during the New York House of Gucci premiere in November that she does “a lot of rose water. I don’t wash my face in the morning, just lots of rose water.” The actress added, “If you get a good one, you’ll be surprised how hydrating it really is, especially ’cause I fly a lot.”

Fans definitely seem to be loving Hayek’s posts, because her Instagram account has grown by nearly 3 million subscribers in just a year’s time. Her account now has 20 million followers, and her most-recent post, the Sunday selfie, garnered more than 770,000 likes and nearly 5,500 comments, with one follower writing, “wow u always really BEAUTIFUL.”