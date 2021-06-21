Salma Hayek's Rare Photo of Husband and Daughter Delights Fans

Salma Hayek is wishing husband François-Henri Pinault a happy Father's Day with a rare shot of the French billionaire with their daughter Valentina. The Hitman's Wife’s Bodyguard actress, 54, posted a sweet tribute to her husband, 59, on Sunday, sharing a photo from their now 13-year-old daughter's childhood on Instagram. While the actress keeps much of her private life off of social media, the adorable father-daughter moment was too good not to share. Hayek captioned the picture simply with "Happy Father's Day," "Feliz Del Padre" and "Joyeuse Fete Des Peres" all hashtagged, making sure her followers knew just how special Pinault is to his family. Keep scrolling to see the photo and read more about the star's family.

'Felicidades!' Hayek's followers loved getting a throwback peek into the actress' life with Pinault. Many took to the comments to share their own wishes to the Kering CEO. "Beautiful family," one person wrote. "Happy fathers day!" Another echoed, "Felicidades!! Happy Father's Day," while a third chimed in, "Happy Father's Day to your husband Salma!" Others noted how tender of a photo it is, with one person writing, "It's beautiful the affection among you."

'Strong in Love' Hayek and Pinault married in 2009 after welcoming daughter Valentina in 2007. The Desperado actress shared in February on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast that while she's heard hurtful rumors over the years that she only married her husband due to his fortune, nothing could be further from the truth. "You know, the thing is that in pictures, you cannot begin to guess the magic in him. He's made me become a much better person and grow in such a good, healthy way," Hayek gushed of her husband. "And you know when I married him, everybody said, 'Oh, it's an arranged marriage, she married him for the money. I'm like, 'Yeah, whatever, b—.' Think what you want: 15 years together, and we are strong in love."

Misconceptions While Hayek said she understands money can be a draw in a relationship, there are plenty of misconceptions about being with a wealthy person. "Immediately you think because somebody's rich, [they] might not be a good person," she told Shepard. "Might be somebody materialistic, might be somebody that doesn't have values, might be somebody that is even stupid or that doesn't deserve it. In order to have a lot of money, you did it the wrong way; there is all this preconception."

Not Her Type 'At All' Even with her level of fame, Hayek felt that way meeting Pinault. "It was the last thing I wanted — it was not my type at all. And I came in with the preconceptions and he [melted] them all away," she explained. She continued of her favorite things about her husband, "My guy finishes work, no matter how hard it was — and trust me he has a lot of responsibilities — big smile on his face, happy to be home, happy to see me and the kids, make us laugh."

'What a joy' Hayek has learned to brush off the haters over the years, telling Shepard, "I'm not the one being judged only. 'Oh, she's an actor, she's going for the money.' They cannot begin to imagine what a joy that human being is." Even with those negative stereotypes surrounding her marriage, Hayek hasn't shied away from showing her affection on social media, sharing a Valentine's Day message to him this year captioned simply, "happyvalentinesday."

Being a Mother Being a mother to daughter Valentina has been another high point in Hayek's life, although she recognized in a 2013 interview with The Guardian that she has different privileges than other mothers. "I love being a wife and homemaker ― because it's my choice. My friends who don't have children say it's impossible to get together with me because I don't want to talk about anything else except motherhood," she joked. "But being a mother is more exhausting than working, and sometimes I push myself too hard and burn myself out," she continued. "I can appreciate how exhausting it must be for women who have to do everything themselves all the time."