Salma Hayek's Pet Owl Once Threw up on Major Pop Star

✖

While she was a virtual guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard star Salma Hayek shared a strange story about the time when her pet owl threw up on Harry Styles. Hayek explained that her pet rescue owl, Kering, is a bit of a character, perching on her head and biting her feet in the night, and she revealed that Styles was very excited to meet the bird, stating that he "needed an owl in his life.

"One time, there was a very important celebrity — I will not say his name — and he was really excited about the owl and was hoping that the owl would go on his head because it was on me," Hayek said, before naming Styles and saying that Kering did in fact sit on his head. "The minute he least expected it, he came on his head but then he did the thing and this thing came out, this ball of rat hair was on his head," Hayek said. "He was OK, he was kind of cool. He didn’t scream." Hayek goes on to reiterate that Styles was "super cool" about the incident and hoped that she wouldn't get in trouble with revealing that it was Styles.

While this is a hilarious anecdote, some fans are taking it as further fuel to the rumor that Styles has a secret role in the upcoming Marvel film Eternals. The official synopsis explained that the film is about "ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years," guiding historical events for the betterment of mankind. An unexpected event forces the team back together and out of the shadows, including Hayek as the leader Ajak. The film is directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao and is expected to usher in a new cosmic phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Not much is known about the plot at this point, but there has been a persistent rumor that Styles has been cast as Starfox, the brother of the big bad Thanos. In the comics, Starfox is a member of the same alien race as the Eternals and even teams up with the Avengers at times. The singer-turned-Dunkirk actor recently wrapped filming on the upcoming movie My Policeman, so he's clearly hoping to expand his career. Could this story about Salma Hayek's owl be confirmation that Styles is joining the MCU?