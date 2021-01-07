Salma Hayek Looks Ageless in First Swimsuit Photo of 2021

✖

Salma Hayek is once again showing fans her gorgeous figure. The actress shared a photo of herself with fans from what looks like her standing in the ocean, dressed in a two-piece brown bathingsuit and sunglasses. Letting her fans fill in the caption for her, she kept it simple by posting the photo without writing anything alongside it.

Several fans took to the comment section to show their love and support for her post, with one writing, "Gorgeous! 2021 looking great already," while someone else said, "You are seriously one [of] the most beautiful women I've ever seen. I'm not even mad at my husband when he talks about how hot you are."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

Back in September, the Grown Ups actress celebrated her 53rd birthday by sharing a bikini photo and once again, fans were in awe of how fit her figure is. Naturally her fans wonder what she's doing to keep in such good shape. In 2017, she gave fans a little insight on why she keeps in such great shape and it has to do with her billionaire husband, François-Henri Pinault. "I will sometimes say, 'I am 50 years old! Why do I have to look good? I already got my guy!'" she joked. "But then, I don't want to lose the guy, either."

Another woman in her 50s that's managed to keep a very toned figure is Kelly Ripa. It's obvious that Ripa stays in shape alongside her husband Mark Consuelos, not only because the two share steamy photos of one another working out, but those who watch Live with Kelly and Ryan, it's obvious Ripa is incredibly toned. In fact, in order to up their healthy lifestyle, the two decided to quit drinking four years ago.

"We did both quit drinking almost three years ago," Ripa told Parade at the time. "Not that we were sitting around drinking day and night, but I think that there is something about like clean living — maybe that's what did it. Maybe that's the difference." She also joked that a dip in wine sales at the time was due to her. "They are saying Americans bought less wine in the last year," she said on her morning show alongside co-host Ryan Seacrest. "It's the first drop in a quarter of a century. Now, I believe this is because I quit drinking, that I caused this slip. I have influenced the market."