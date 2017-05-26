Salma Hayek Suspected Her Husband Of Cheating, And The Twist Ending Is Priceless

After a successful week at the Cannes Film Festival, Salma Hayek opened up about the embarrassing moment she falsely accused her husband of cheating.

During an interview on The Graham Norton Show, Hayek said she thought her husband, François-Henri Pinault, was cheating on her with a woman named “Elisa.” The whole debacle began when she heard an unsettling voicemail on his phone.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I trust him, but one day there was a message on his phone that said, ‘Hi, if you want to improve your English why don’t we practice now?’” she said. “It was a very sexy voice and I thought, ‘What the hell? Who is this Elisa coming after my husband,’ but then I thought, ‘No, let it go.’”

After going crazy trying to piece the situation together, the Grown Ups actress finally couldn’t hold it in any longer and started a fiery altercation.

“About three hours later, I just screamed and shouted at him. ‘Who is Elisa and why is she calling you?’” she said.

Up Next: Salma Hayek Shows Off Unreal Cleavage With Plunging Neckline

However, “Elisa” was far from a woman. In fact, she wasn’t even an actual human being.

“He was laughing when he explained it was an app that was helping him improve his English accent!” Hayek said.

She also opened up about her own insecurities during the interview. She said she doesn’t use Botox or other fillers and that she doesn’t always feel beautiful.

“I don’t always feel I look so amazing,” she said. “It’s not the most important thing in my life to feel the sexiest.”

More: Salma Hayek Stuns In New Photo Shoot, Claims Her Roles Are Now ‘Richer’ At 50

Hayek has been at the Cannes Film Festival the past week in some stunning outfits. She also took a minute to address the Manchester Arena bombing, which took place during an Ariana Grande concert.

“If it was in London, this concert, my daughter would have been in that concert. It’s her favourite singer,” she said. “She would have been there, with or without me. This is one of the reasons why I have not slept.”

Photo Credit: ET, Twitter / @Noticiasenfasis