Salma Hayek Glows in Her One-Piece Purple Swimsuit for 'Sunday Funday' Photo

Actress Salma Hayek has stunned fans in recent months with a series of swimsuit photos on Instagram. She has shown herself in a variety of colors and designs, but the most recent may have been the most impressive. Hayek glowed in her one-piece.

The actress posted a photo on Sunday that showed her standing with the ocean in the background. There was a glow around her as she wore a one-piece purple swimsuit. "[Sunday Funday]" Hayek captioned the photo. Several people responded with considerable praise, including one fan who wrote "Yesssss queen."

Hayek previously spoke about her habit of posting bikini snaps on a regular basis. She explained to Entertainment Tonight that the photos have been "liberating" to share. Hayek explained that she had to "lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end" of 2020. She added that the photos were taken during a tropical vacation and that she was glad to have taken a lot of pictures."

The tradition of posting bikini photos began in December when Hayek showed herself in a magenta two-piece. She continued sharing snaps on a regular basis while sparking hundreds of comments and millions of likes. Although the actress did explain that she is running out of photos from her tropical vacation.

While she has continued to entertain fans with photos on Instagram, Hayek has also finished work on some upcoming projects. She starred opposite Owen Wilson in Bliss and returned to the world of assassination with Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds. She took on a larger role in the sequel to 2017's The Hitman's Bodyguard.

Set for release in August 2021, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard shifts the focus from Jackson's assassin character, Darius Kincaid, and onto his wife Sonia (Hayek). The character had some moments during the first film, but the story primarily focused on the dysfunctional relationship between Reynolds and Jackson. Now the assassin and the former triple-A-rated executive protection agent must team up to protect Sonia.

A star-studded lineup will join Hayek, Jackson, and Reynolds for the sequel to the action-comedy. Antonio Banderas dons a purple jacket while playing the villain character. Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo, Tom Hopper, and Richard E. Grant will all also join the project in various roles. However, it does not appear that Elodie Yung, who played Interpol agent Amelia Roussel, will appear in the sequel.